OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Alibaba Group (BABA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,636.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Lorber David A acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group (BABA) traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.21. 5,956,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,648,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $206.20. The company has a market cap of $465,848.31, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $218.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Vetr raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.01.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

