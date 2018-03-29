Old Point Financial (OPOF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Point Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.2727478246878 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 1,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,624.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through two subsidiaries, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (the Trust). The Company operates in three principal business segments: the Bank, the Trust and the Parent.

