OLD Republic International Corp Has $20.59 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.23% of HollyFrontier worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE HFC) traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 352,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,142. The firm has a market cap of $8,687.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

