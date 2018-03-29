AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $14,536,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,422. The company has a market cap of $87,815.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

