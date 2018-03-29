Old Republic International (ORI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Republic International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4126813429408 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Republic International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 1,332,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,322. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5,696.70, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

