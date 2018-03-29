Olympus Labs (MOT) Price Hits $0.23

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $217,562.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003365 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00724005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014634 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00144848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

Olympus Labs was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,293,310 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OKEx and Bibox. It is not presently possible to purchase Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

