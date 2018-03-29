Omeros (OMER) PT Raised to $25.00 at Maxim Group

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 550,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.02, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. Omeros’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,335,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after acquiring an additional 530,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

