OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF) and The Competition Critical Comparison

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS: OLNCF) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OMNI-LITE INDS CAN to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67% OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Competitors 171 689 769 25 2.39

As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 13.77%. Given OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million $760,000.00 12.09 OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.84

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN rivals beat OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

