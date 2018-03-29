OncoCyte (OCX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $67.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte comprises approximately 4.5% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of OncoCyte worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

