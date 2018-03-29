OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £184,689.27 in Stock

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £184,689.27 ($255,166.16).

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON OSB) opened at GBX 370.60 ($5.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.30 and a PE ratio of 861.86. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.60).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.67) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The company had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter. OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50.

OSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.36) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.66) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of OneSavings Bank to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.15) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSavings Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.27 ($6.51).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

