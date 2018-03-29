onG.social Trading Down 34.6% Over Last Week (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, onG.social has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One onG.social token can now be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, ForkDelta and Bancor Network. onG.social has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $7,674.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00738816 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014605 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00145282 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031782 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,661,735 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for onG.social is ong.social. onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social.

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Qryptos and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to buy onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

