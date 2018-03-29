Ooma Inc (OOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

OOMA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 91,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,732. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $385,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,550,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 627,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ooma by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 568,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

