Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Opal has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a market cap of $391,187.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opal alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032159 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012140 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00068968 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021549 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029114 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00486674 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,146,603 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.