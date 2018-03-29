Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Acquires $81,750.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $81,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Wednesday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 80,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 26,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $82,940.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 61,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $202,520.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 364,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $1,072,512.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 172,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $626,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 185,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $708,550.00.

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ OPK) opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 340,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opko Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Acquires $81,750.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/opko-health-inc-opk-ceo-acquires-81750-00-in-stock.html.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.