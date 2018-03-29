Oppenheimer Boosts Godaddy (GDDY) Price Target to $70.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 2,695,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,079.34, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

In related news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,459.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $1,232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,289.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,656,982 shares of company stock valued at $806,921,888. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. AXA purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 10,297.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

