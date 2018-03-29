OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,496,000 after purchasing an additional 202,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,670,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 384,565 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on New York Times and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $194,748.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,624.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,164 shares of company stock worth $10,001,239. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times Co (NYT) traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 296,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,274. The company has a market capitalization of $3,815.58, a PE ratio of 1,172.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.30 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

