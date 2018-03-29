Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.10 per share, with a total value of $72,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Off Wall Street began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Gabelli raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) opened at $69.97 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2,957.73, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $328.87 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/oppenheimerfunds-inc-grows-position-in-sensient-technologies-co-sxt-updated.html.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.