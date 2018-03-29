Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,319 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,207,000 after buying an additional 2,409,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after buying an additional 345,858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 324,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 404,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 197,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,445.95, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

