Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,528,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,389,000 after buying an additional 6,799,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 207.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,588,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,767 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $27,157,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $23,488,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ DISCK) opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,535.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

