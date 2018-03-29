OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,050 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 645,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE EW) opened at $136.37 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29,006.37, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.16.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $674,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $3,771,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,103 shares of company stock valued at $21,224,639. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/oppenheimerfunds-inc-sells-168050-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-updated.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.