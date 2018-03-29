OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,883,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Varex Imaging by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1,351.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.16.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

