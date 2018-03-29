Jefferies Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2019 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

ORCL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 4,604,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,450,580. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $187,855.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,738,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 51.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 231,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,780,000 after purchasing an additional 854,240 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/oracle-co-expected-to-earn-q4-2018-earnings-of-0-83-per-share-orcl-updated.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.