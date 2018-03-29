Oracle (ORCL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 3,762,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,446,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $187,855.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

