OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 16,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1,027.29, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.60. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $504,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

