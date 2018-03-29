Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Orbital ATK worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Orbital ATK in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $202,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,288 shares of company stock valued at $433,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. FIG Partners raised Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orbital ATK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shares of Orbital ATK (OA) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.49. 103,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,673. Orbital ATK has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $7,664.60, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Orbital ATK will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

