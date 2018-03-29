Orient Paper (NYSEAMERICAN:ONP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ONP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 7,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Orient Paper has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/orient-paper-onp-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Orient Paper Company Profile

Orient Paper, Inc is a holding company for the Hebei Baoding Orient Paper Milling Company Limited (Orient Paper HB), a producer and distributor of paper products in China. The Company is engaged in production and distribution of four categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper (CMP), offset printing paper, digital photo paper and tissue paper products.

