Orion Group (ORN) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.2466015416803 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 15,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,041. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Orion Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

