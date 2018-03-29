Robert Wares Purchases 20,000 Shares of Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Robert Wares purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Robert Wares purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

On Monday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Robert Wares acquired 60,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals (CVE OM) traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.60. 104,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,184. Osisko Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Inc, formerly Bowmore Exploration Ltd, is a Canada-based base metal exploration and development company with an emphasis on zinc. The Company has approximately 40,000 hectares in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), a zinc-lead-silver producing district. Osisko Metals Inc’s objective is to develop a multi-deposit model with historical resources in the BMC.

