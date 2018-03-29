OST (OST) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. OST has a total market capitalization of $41.55 million and $2.54 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, OST has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00717512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00144540 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00031544 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.