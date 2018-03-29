Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News stories about Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.735399032603 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE OSG) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 453,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,968. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $201.12, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.

