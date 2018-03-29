Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,990. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVID. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ovid-therapeutics-ovid-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (Ovid) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead drug candidate is OV101. The Company’s second lead drug candidate is OV935. OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.