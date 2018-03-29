Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

News headlines about Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens & Minor earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.649419250786 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI) traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.73, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.95%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

