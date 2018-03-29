Owens & Minor (OMI) Stake Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,824 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Owens & Minor worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 804,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 627.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,451,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 1,252,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE OMI) opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $930.73, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

