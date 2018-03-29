Oyster Pearl Price Down 13.1% This Week (PRL)

Oyster Pearl (CURRENCY:PRL) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Oyster Pearl has a total market cap of $145.74 million and $6.59 million worth of Oyster Pearl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oyster Pearl token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00015986 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Oyster Pearl has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oyster Pearl alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00738924 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00145017 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Oyster Pearl Profile

Oyster Pearl launched on October 20th, 2017. Oyster Pearl’s total supply is 108,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,266,926 tokens. The Reddit community for Oyster Pearl is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oyster Pearl is oysterprotocol.com. Oyster Pearl’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol.

Oyster Pearl Token Trading

Oyster Pearl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Oyster Pearl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Pearl must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Pearl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Pearl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Pearl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.