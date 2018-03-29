PACcoin (CRYPTO:$PAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $92,999.00

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, PACcoin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. PACcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $92,999.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PACcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $712.41 or 0.10056900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.01987750 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00149568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016911 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002912 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About PACcoin

PACcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PACcoin’s total supply is 3,880,657,660 coins. The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

Buying and Selling PACcoin

PACcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PACcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PACcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

