Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. Going forward, its bottom line will be driven by favorable decisions from the CPUC as well as long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth. However, PG&E Corp. recently suspended its dividend on account of potential liabilities for October's Northern California wildfires, which may have led PG&E Corp. to underperform its broader industry in past one year.SB 819, introduced in the California Senate in January 2018, if it becomes law, will prohibit utilities like PG&E Corp. from recovering costs in excess of insurance resulting from damages caused by their facilities.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Pacific Gas and Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating and set a $41.61 target price (down previously from $44.68) on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Gas and Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,076.72, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Pacific Gas and Electric has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Pacific Gas and Electric had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Kane sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $39,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 312,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

