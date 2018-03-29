Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News stories about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 43.9364056530859 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,303. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMBC shares. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group set a $11.00 price objective on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $73,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,684 shares in the company, valued at $940,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Inserra bought 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $55,472.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,450 and sold 18,972 shares valued at $164,243. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

