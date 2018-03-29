Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Share Price

News headlines about Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Packaging Corp Of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1378929230467 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.70. 656,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,263. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10,597.37, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $136.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/packaging-corp-of-america-pkg-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-14-updated.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.