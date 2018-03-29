Pagegroup (PAGE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 560 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.98) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pagegroup to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.77) to GBX 640 ($8.84) in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.91) to GBX 430 ($5.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 505.77 ($6.99).

PAGE stock opened at GBX 523 ($7.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,730.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,011.54. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 414.50 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 566 ($7.82).

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 22,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £118,807.45 ($164,144.03).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

