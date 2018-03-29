Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Director Sells $369,844.20 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $369,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE PANW) opened at $176.90 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $191.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,216.96, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after buying an additional 681,200 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $574,337,000 after buying an additional 860,117 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,864,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 158,878 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,387,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,926,000 after buying an additional 92,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,466,000 after buying an additional 619,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-director-sells-369844-20-in-stock.html.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.