Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Position Boosted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $574,337,000 after purchasing an additional 860,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,466,000 after purchasing an additional 619,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,582,000. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at $176.90 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $107.31 and a twelve month high of $191.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17,216.96, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $4,440,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.74, for a total value of $373,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,960 shares of company stock worth $48,644,939 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

