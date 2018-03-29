Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 32,095 Forestar Group Inc (FOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of Forestar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forestar Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald J. Tomnitz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $96,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Forestar Group Inc (FOR) remained flat at $$21.60 on Thursday. 5,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,608. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $914.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.84. Forestar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments. The Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands, for single-family residential and mixed-use communities. The Mineral resources segment is focused on its owned oil and gas mineral interests through promoting exploration, development and production activities.

