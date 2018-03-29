Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 67,775 Amkor Technology (AMKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 667,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ AMKR) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 136,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,532. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2,424.85, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.23%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMKR shares. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

