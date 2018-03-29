Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.13% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 120,550 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,793,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 192.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 409,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,308. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $527.29, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

