Pandacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million (CRYPTO:PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $6,349.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FORCE (FOR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001018 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is digitalpandacoin.org.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

