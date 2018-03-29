Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.80 million.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 50,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,992. The company has a market cap of $126.12, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANL. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone.

