Pareteum (TEUM) Issues Earnings Results

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

Shares of Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 1,317,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,144. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.40. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation, formerly Elephant Talk Communications Corporation, develops Communications Cloud Services Platform. The Company provides mobility, messaging and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API) and software development suite. Its platform hosts integrated information technology (IT)/Back Office and Core Network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a outsourced Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and/or Infrastructure as a Service basis: made available either as an on-premise solution or as a hosted service in the Cloud depending on the needs of its customers.

