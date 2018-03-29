Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Insider Leo Nicholas Distefano Sells 16,218 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 16,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.75, for a total transaction of C$304,087.50.

Leo Nicholas Distefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 28,300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total transaction of C$525,248.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 30,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Leo Nicholas Distefano acquired 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,200.00.

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.28. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.68. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

