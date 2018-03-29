Parke Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of Parke Bancorp (PKBK) traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,751. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $163.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $152,471.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $73,834.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,860 shares of company stock worth $339,282. 23.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania.

