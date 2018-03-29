Parker Drilling (PKD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.69

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 381184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.97, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.22 million. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. Parker Drilling’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Parker Drilling will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Parker Drilling by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 11,465,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,455,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Parker Drilling by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 10,910,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 966,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker Drilling by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 182,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Parker Drilling by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 518,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Parker Drilling by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 877,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 79,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

